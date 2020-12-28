[SBS Star] RAIN Shocks Everyone with How Little Him & Kim Tae-hee Spent Money on Wedding Rings

Singer RAIN shocked everybody with the price of him and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee's wedding rings.On December 28 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', RAIN made a guest appearance.During the talk, RAIN was asked about managing finance at home.RAIN said, "Even when we got married, we said to each other that we were not going to care about what anybody else thought of our wedding."He continued, "So, that's why we had a small wedding. Not only did we have a small wedding, but we also didn't exchange any wedding gifts."He added, "Our wedding rings costed 250,000 to 300,000 won (approximately 228 to 274 dollars) each as well."Upon hearing this, the cast members gasped in surprise and repeatedly said, "Really? Wow."RAIN resumed, "Besides that, we decided not to get involved in how each of us spend our money."He went on, "I mostly pay for food and things for the family, but we are trying to respect all other stuff that each spend money on."RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017.The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, Coupang)(SBS Star)