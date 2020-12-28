뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RAIN Shocks Everyone with How Little Him & Kim Tae-hee Spent Money on Wedding Rings
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] RAIN Shocks Everyone with How Little Him & Kim Tae-hee Spent Money on Wedding Rings

[SBS Star] RAIN Shocks Everyone with How Little Him & Kim Tae-hee Spent Money on Wedding Rings

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.28 14:16 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN Shocks Everyone with How Little Him & Kim Tae-hee Spent Money on Wedding Rings
Singer RAIN shocked everybody with the price of him and his wife actress Kim Tae-hee's wedding rings. 

On December 28 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', RAIN made a guest appearance. 
RAINDuring the talk, RAIN was asked about managing finance at home. 

RAIN said, "Even when we got married, we said to each other that we were not going to care about what anybody else thought of our wedding." 

He continued, "So, that's why we had a small wedding. Not only did we have a small wedding, but we also didn't exchange any wedding gifts."

He added, "Our wedding rings costed 250,000 to 300,000 won (approximately 228 to 274 dollars) each as well." 

Upon hearing this, the cast members gasped in surprise and repeatedly said, "Really? Wow." 
RAINRAIN resumed, "Besides that, we decided not to get involved in how each of us spend our money." 

He went on, "I mostly pay for food and things for the family, but we are trying to respect all other stuff that each spend money on." 
RAINRAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017. 

The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, Coupang)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.