[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Shares that Song Ji-hyo Still Has Not Replied to His Text 10 Years Ago
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.28 11:41 View Count
Actor Lee Kwang Soo revealed that he is upset about actress Song Ji-hyo not replying to his text 10 years ago. 

On December 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the cast members were seen sitting down to talk. 
Running ManDuring the talk, the members revealed the things that they were upset with each other about. 

About Song Ji-hyo, Lee Kwang Soo said, "10 years ago after we first shot our show, I texted Ji-hyo." 

He continued, "I said to her, 'Well done with the first shooting. Let's do well together.' But I never got a reply from her." 
Running ManUpon hearing this, Song Ji-hyo laughed and commented, "No, that's not true at all!" 

Then, Yang Se Chan commented, "This is understandable! I totally get why Kwang Soo is upset." 
Running ManFirst aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' has now become one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea. 

(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.