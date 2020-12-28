뉴스
[SBS Star] Reporter Asserts RAVI & Taeyeon Had a Christmas Date for 3 Days Straight
[SBS Star] Reporter Asserts RAVI & Taeyeon Had a Christmas Date for 3 Days Straight

[SBS Star] Reporter Asserts RAVI & Taeyeon Had a Christmas Date for 3 Days Straight

Published 2020.12.28
[SBS Star] Reporter Asserts RAVI & Taeyeon Had a Christmas Date for 3 Days Straight
The reporter who first reported the dating news of K-pop artists RAVI and Taeyeon insisted that the two are in a relationship.

On December 27, new video of RAVI and Taeyeon was shared on 'Reporter Simple Lee' YouTube channel.

The reporter was the first person who delivered the dating news.
RAVI, TaeyeonIn the video, the reporter said, "I'll tell you only the facts. It was October when I first learned of their relationship from an insider who knows them both very well."

She continued, "It is true that they have been dating for a year. Their relationship is more than just industry senior and junior. They depend on and care about each other."

The reporter than shared more clips of RAVI and Taeyeon at each other's apartment complex and said, "What more do I have to say? They spent the entire time together since Christmas until today. They were together for 55 hours from Christmas until December 27. It's up to you to decide."
RAVI, TaeyeonPreviously, both RAVI and Taeyeon's agency denied the dating news, stating that they are simply close friends who work together on music.

(Credit= Naver NOW/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star) 
