[SBS Star] Lee Juck Shares Henry Makes Him Happy Just by Being with Him
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.24 18:28 Updated 2020.12.24 18:30 View Count
Singer Lee Juck said that K-pop artist Henry makes him happy. 

On December 24 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Henry and Lee Juck made a guest appearance. 
Lee Juck HenryWhen Henry walked into the studio, the host Kim Tae Kyun introduced Henry to the listeners before he sat down. 

He said, "As it's Christmas Eve, we have invited Henry here. He gives very similar vibes to Kevin from 'Home Alone', doesn't he?" 

Henry laughed and responded, "Well, since it's Christmas Eve, I'll try to make all listeners happier." 
Lee Juck HenryThen, Lee Juck said, "I've filmed a television show with Henry in the past." 

He continued, "He is full of positive energy. He really does. So, I become surprisingly happier when I'm with him." 

To this, Henry commented, "Ah thank you. I honestly love your songs. You're such a great singer." 

While listening to the two complimenting each other, Kim Tae Kyun smiled ear to ear. 
Lee Juck Henry(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, 'jucklee' 'henryl89' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
