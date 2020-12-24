[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho's School Friend Unveils the Actor's Graduation Photos Online

Actor Kim Seon Ho's graduation photos were posted online.On December 23, one school friend of Kim Seon Ho shared the actor's graduation photos on a popular online community.There was a photo of by himself as well as two cropped photos from group photos.In the photos, Kim Seon Ho had neatly put on a navy-colored school uniform.He looked just as tall, but seemed slightly chubbier than he is now with lots of baby fat on both side of his cheeks.He certainly gave off a different vibe, but there is no denying that he was a handsome man even back then.As soon as the photos were released, they rapidly went around online.Regarding the photos, fans said things like, "Aww he looked so adorable!", "I probably would have fancied him if he was in my school.", "I mean, he does look different, but he was still good-looking for sure!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)