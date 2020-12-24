뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Bids Goodbye to Her Dog Soon-shim Whom She Rescued from an Animal Shelter
뉴스

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.24
Singer Lee Hyo-ri recently lost her beloved dog Soon-shim. 

On December 24, an animal shelter Ansung Animal Care Center broke heartbreaking news. 

On their Instagram, they wrote, "We just heard from Lee Hyo-ri that Soon-shim left the world yesterday. She sent us a letter." 

They continued, "Back in 2010, Lee Hyo-ri decided to become Soon-shim's new family. Extending the deepest sympathy for Lee Hyo-ri in her loss. Also wishing Soon-shim to rest in peace."  
Lee Hyo-riThen, they shared what Lee Hyo-ri said in her letter that was addressed to the manager of Ansung Animal Care Center. 

In the letter, Lee Hyo-ri said, "Our dear Soon-shim has departed this life. She took her last breath in my arms." 
Lee Hyo-riShe continued, "I would like to thank you for giving Soon-shim a place to live, and getting me to meet her. I would like to thank everyone who took such great care of Soon-shim at the shelter." 

She added, "What you are doing is very tough, I know what. But please don't forget that what you are doing is not only amazing, but also beautiful." 
Lee Hyo-riBack in 2010, Lee Hyo-ri met Soon-shim while volunteering at Ansung Animal Care Center, and soon adopted her.

(Credit= 'ansunganimalcare' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
