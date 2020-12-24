[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Bids Goodbye to Her Dog Soon-shim Whom She Rescued from an Animal Shelter

Singer Lee Hyo-ri recently lost her beloved dog Soon-shim.On December 24, an animal shelter Ansung Animal Care Center broke heartbreaking news.On their Instagram, they wrote, "We just heard from Lee Hyo-ri that Soon-shim left the world yesterday. She sent us a letter."They continued, "Back in 2010, Lee Hyo-ri decided to become Soon-shim's new family. Extending the deepest sympathy for Lee Hyo-ri in her loss. Also wishing Soon-shim to rest in peace."Then, they shared what Lee Hyo-ri said in her letter that was addressed to the manager of Ansung Animal Care Center.In the letter, Lee Hyo-ri said, "Our dear Soon-shim has departed this life. She took her last breath in my arms."She continued, "I would like to thank you for giving Soon-shim a place to live, and getting me to meet her. I would like to thank everyone who took such great care of Soon-shim at the shelter."She added, "What you are doing is very tough, I know what. But please don't forget that what you are doing is not only amazing, but also beautiful."Back in 2010, Lee Hyo-ri met Soon-shim while volunteering at Ansung Animal Care Center, and soon adopted her.(Credit= 'ansunganimalcare' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)