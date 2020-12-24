[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Shares What Has Changed Following His Appearance in 'The Penthouse'

Actor Kim Young Dae revealed the changes that followed in his life after appearing in 'The Penthouse: War of Life'.On December 22, Kim Young Dae's management agency Outer Korea shared the actor's interview.During this interview, Kim Young Dae talked about acting in 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.Kim Young Dae said, "When I first read the script for 'The Penthouse: War of Life', I couldn't stop reading it. I was completely absorbed in it for a while. It was so good."He continued, "So, I guessed that there will be many fans of the drama, but I had no idea it was going to be loved to this extent."The actor went on, "Back when I was in 'Extraordinary You', a lot of teenagers recognized me. I think it was because the audience was mainly teenagers."He resumed, "They used to call me 'Oh Nam-joo' instead of my name, whereas people call me 'Joo Seok-hoon' nowdays."He added, "The interesting thing is though, not only teenagers, but all kinds of other people tend to recognize me now. It seemed like our drama is loved by everyone regardless of their gender or age."Currently, 'The Penthouse: War in Life' is one of the most watched dramas in Korea with this week of viewing rate being as high as 24%.(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)