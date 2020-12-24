[SBS Star] Hyeri Sends Love to ROSE for Sending Her a Snack Truck with a Sweet Message

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girls' Day received a Christmas gift from ROSÉ of another girl group BLACKPINK.Early in the morning of December 24, Hyeri updated her Instagram with some new photos.They were photos of Hyeri making playful poses in front of a snack truck.There was a huge photo of Hyeri and writing on this snack truck that said, "You can pick up a churro here. It is for everyone working hard in the cold weather."Next to the snack truck, there was a full-sized panel with a cute photo of Hyeri and ROSÉ printed on it.On this panel, it said, "Unnie, don't shove a churro into your mouth, just because you have a big mouth. Take a small bite and chew it properly, okay?"It also said, "Please take care of yourself properly at all times. Make sure to order a hot drink as well. I love you! From ROSÉ."Under this post, Hyeri wrote, "My lovely ROSÉ sent me a surprise gift on Christmas Eve. I didn't even know it was Christmas until I received this."She continued, "This is making me all so emotional. I love you, ROSÉ!"Currently, Hyeri is busy filming tvN's upcoming drama 'Frightening Cohabitation' (literal translation), and it seemed like ROSÉ wanted to show her support for it.(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)