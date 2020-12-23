뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Joo Seok-kyung' in 'The Penthouse' Han Ji Hyun Has a Twin Brother in Real Life Too?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.23 18:06
It turned out that actress Han Ji Hyun also has a twin brother in real life. 

Currenty, Han Ji Hyun is acting the role of 'Joo Seok-kyung' in SBS' drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'. 

In the drama, Joo Seok-kyung has a twin brother named 'Joo Seok-hoon' that is played by actor Kim Young Dae. 
Han Ji HyunOnly a few days ago, fans discovered a fun fact about her. 

It was that Han Ji Hyun had a twin brother in real life as well. 

His name is Han Seung-soo, who started off his modeling career through 'Korea's Next Top Model: GUYS & GIRLS' in 2014. 
Han Ji HyunWith his tall figure of 188cm (6.2ft), handsomeness and great personality, he came second in the competition. 

They are known to be close to each other just like 'Joo Seok-kyung' and 'Joo Seok-hoon'. 
Han Ji HyunMany are finding the similarities between Han Ji Hyun and 'Joo Seok-kyung' very interesting. 

(Credit= 'hanjiji54' 'hanseungsoo321' Instagram, On Style Korea's Next Top Model: GUYS & GIRLS)

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.