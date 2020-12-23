[SBS Star] 'Joo Seok-kyung' in 'The Penthouse' Han Ji Hyun Has a Twin Brother in Real Life Too?

It turned out that actress Han Ji Hyun also has a twin brother in real life.Currenty, Han Ji Hyun is acting the role of 'Joo Seok-kyung' in SBS' drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.In the drama, Joo Seok-kyung has a twin brother named 'Joo Seok-hoon' that is played by actor Kim Young Dae.Only a few days ago, fans discovered a fun fact about her.It was that Han Ji Hyun had a twin brother in real life as well.His name is Han Seung-soo, who started off his modeling career through 'Korea's Next Top Model: GUYS & GIRLS' in 2014.With his tall figure of 188cm (6.2ft), handsomeness and great personality, he came second in the competition.They are known to be close to each other just like 'Joo Seok-kyung' and 'Joo Seok-hoon'.Many are finding the similarities between Han Ji Hyun and 'Joo Seok-kyung' very interesting.(Credit= 'hanjiji54' 'hanseungsoo321' Instagram, On Style Korea's Next Top Model: GUYS & GIRLS)(SBS Star)