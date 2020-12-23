뉴스
[SBS Star] MONSTA X MINHYUK Shares Him & I.M Once Had to Rush Out of a Luxury Boutique in Paris
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.23 17:01
MINHYUK of K-pop boy group MONSTA X talked about the time when him and his fellow member I.M had to rush out of a Luxury boutique in Paris, France. 

On one of the recent episodes of MINHYUK-led NAVER NOW's audio show 'Miss You Show' (literal translation), MINHYUK shared a funny story. 
MINHYUKMINHYUK said, "One time before, the French luxury brand CHANEL invited our group to Paris. We performed for the designers, models and staff." 

He resumed, "When we got back to our hotel, we were taken aback to see all our rooms filled with amazing gifts from CHANEL. Each and every one of them was so nice."

He went on, "We couldn't help ourselves but to fall in love with CHANEL. So, I.M and I decided to go shopping at CHANEL the next day." 
MINHYUKThe K-pop star continued, "When we walked into the boutique, the salespeople were waiting for us. It turned out that the notice was sent to them in advance about I.M and I going there."

He carried on, "But we unfortunately had to leave the boutique not long after. What happened was, they started bringing out really expensive clothes that we couldn't afford." 

He added, "The clothes were like the price of a house! I was really surprised to find out how much CHANEL cost. It was unbelievable." 
MINHYUK(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
