[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Confirms to Lead a New Film as a Lawyer

Actor Cho Jung Seok is returning to the big screen as a lawyer.On December 23, it was reported that Cho Jung Seok has been cast in the upcoming movie 'The Land of Happiness' (literal translation).'The Land of Happiness' is about a lawyer 'Jung In-hoo' who gives everything he got to save an individual wrapped up in a case of the century.It was said that Cho Jung Seok will be playing the role of the lawyer 'Jung In-hoo'.Through 'The Land of Happiness', Cho Jung Seok will be meeting director Choo Chang-min.Choo Chang-min previously directed hit films such as 'Mapado' (2005), 'Masquerade' (2012), 'Seven Years of Night' (2018) and more.The production team of 'The Land of Happiness' is scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2021.