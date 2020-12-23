뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Confirms to Lead a New Film as a Lawyer
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Confirms to Lead a New Film as a Lawyer

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Confirms to Lead a New Film as a Lawyer

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.23 16:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Confirms to Lead a New Film as a Lawyer
Actor Cho Jung Seok is returning to the big screen as a lawyer. 

On December 23, it was reported that Cho Jung Seok has been cast in the upcoming movie 'The Land of Happiness' (literal translation). 
Cho Jung Seok'The Land of Happiness' is about a lawyer 'Jung In-hoo' who gives everything he got to save an individual wrapped up in a case of the century. 

It was said that Cho Jung Seok will be playing the role of the lawyer 'Jung In-hoo'. 
Cho Jung SeokThrough 'The Land of Happiness', Cho Jung Seok will be meeting director Choo Chang-min. 

Choo Chang-min previously directed hit films such as 'Mapado' (2005), 'Masquerade' (2012), 'Seven Years of Night' (2018) and more. 
Cho Jung SeokThe production team of 'The Land of Happiness' is scheduled to begin filming in the summer of 2021. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.