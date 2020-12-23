뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ENHYPEN JUNGWON Shares Why BTS JUNGKOOK Is His Role Model
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] ENHYPEN JUNGWON Shares Why BTS JUNGKOOK Is His Role Model

[SBS Star] ENHYPEN JUNGWON Shares Why BTS JUNGKOOK Is His Role Model

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.23 14:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ENHYPEN JUNGWON Shares Why BTS JUNGKOOK Is His Role Model
K-pop boy group ENHYPEN's leader JUNGWON revealed why another boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is his role model. 

On December 21, JUNGWON's debut interview was released by online official fan community magazine Weverse. 
JUNGWONDuring the interview, the interviewer mentioned the last episode of Mnet's survival audition show 'I-LAND' where he talked about JUNGWON. 

At that time, JUNGKOOK commented, "JUNGWON is memorable to me, because he was really good." 

JUNGWON responded, "Ah yes, JUNGKOOK is my role model. He's honestly good at everything. That's why he is my role model." 
JUNGWONENHYPEN's leader continued, "I'm not one of those lucky people who were born with expressive faces. What I realized about JUNGKOOK is that he's very laid back and expressive on stage." 

He went on, "JUNGKOOK's relaxed as well as charismatic expressions inspire me a lot." 

He added, "I learn relaxed expressions from 'Boy with Luv' and 'ON', and strong vibes from his solo performance 'My Time'."
JUNGWONMeanwhile, ENHYPEN made the group's official debut with the first album 'BORDER : DAY ONE' on November 30. 

(Credit= 'officialENHYPEN' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Weverse Magazine)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.