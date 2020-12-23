[SBS Star] ENHYPEN JUNGWON Shares Why BTS JUNGKOOK Is His Role Model

K-pop boy group ENHYPEN's leader JUNGWON revealed why another boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK is his role model.On December 21, JUNGWON's debut interview was released by online official fan community magazine Weverse.During the interview, the interviewer mentioned the last episode of Mnet's survival audition show 'I-LAND' where he talked about JUNGWON.At that time, JUNGKOOK commented, "JUNGWON is memorable to me, because he was really good."JUNGWON responded, "Ah yes, JUNGKOOK is my role model. He's honestly good at everything. That's why he is my role model."ENHYPEN's leader continued, "I'm not one of those lucky people who were born with expressive faces. What I realized about JUNGKOOK is that he's very laid back and expressive on stage."He went on, "JUNGKOOK's relaxed as well as charismatic expressions inspire me a lot."He added, "I learn relaxed expressions from 'Boy with Luv' and 'ON', and strong vibes from his solo performance 'My Time'."Meanwhile, ENHYPEN made the group's official debut with the first album 'BORDER : DAY ONE' on November 30.(Credit= 'officialENHYPEN' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Weverse Magazine)(SBS Star)