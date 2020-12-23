뉴스
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Receives Trucks Loaded with Food & Support from IU
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Receives Trucks Loaded with Food & Support from IU

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.23
Actor Yeo Jin Goo thanked K-pop artist IU for sending him snack trucks. 

On December 22, Yeo Jin Goo updated his Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed Yeo Jin Goo stood in front of two different snack trucks. 
Yeo Jin Goo Yeo Jin GooOn the black snack truck, there were photos of Yeo Jin Goo everywhere. 

It said, "My precious Yeo Jin Goo, don't be sick! Stay healthy at all times! From your boss IU." 

On the panel beside the truck, IU playfully wrote under Yeo Jin Goo's photo, "I want to be the only one to eat all the bungeo-ppang here though(fish-shaped pastry stuffed with sweetened red bean paste)." 
Yeo Jin GooNext to the blue truck where you could pick up various drinks, there was a panel that had a selfie of Yeo Jin Goo and IU. 

Under this selfie, IU wrote, "Wishing you the best luck to the team of 'Monster'! From IU." 

In the caption, "It looks like my 'Hotel Del Luna' boss has become nicer. I'm feeling very energetic thanks to all this. Thank you." 
Yeo Jin GooLast year, Yeo Jin Goo and IU previously acted in tvN's drama 'Hotel Del Luna' together. 

(Credit= 'yeojin9oo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
