[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Cries as He Gets Touched by One Fan Letter

Actor Kim Seon Ho cried after reading a letter sent by a fan.On December 20 episode of KBS' television show '1 Night 2 Days Season 4', Kim Seon Ho was spotted shedding tears.On this day, a special episode was aired celebrating the show's one year anniversary.At the end this episode, the cast members read letters from fans that the production team put on the wall.While reading them, Kim Seon Ho came to find one letter that caught his attention.In the letter, it said, "I always thought why the next morning has to come for me, but I happen to wait for every Sunday evening because of this show."It also said, "As there is a Sunday every week, I started to feel the need for the next morning. Thank you."Kim Seon Ho silently stared at the letter for a while, then he suddenly began to cry.It seemed like he was very touched by the fan's words.Upon watching this part of the episode, fans left comments online such as, "This warms my heart.", "It's so cute seeing him wiping his tears through his lensless glasses.", "Aww I think I'm going to cry too...!" and so on.(Credit= KBS 1 Night 2 Days Season 4)(SBS Star)