[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Cries as He Gets Touched by One Fan Letter
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Cries as He Gets Touched by One Fan Letter

[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Cries as He Gets Touched by One Fan Letter

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.22 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Cries as He Gets Touched by One Fan Letter
Actor Kim Seon Ho cried after reading a letter sent by a fan. 

On December 20 episode of KBS' television show '1 Night 2 Days Season 4', Kim Seon Ho was spotted shedding tears. 

On this day, a special episode was aired celebrating the show's one year anniversary. 
Kim Seon HoAt the end this episode, the cast members read letters from fans that the production team put on the wall. 

While reading them, Kim Seon Ho came to find one letter that caught his attention. 

In the letter, it said, "I always thought why the next morning has to come for me, but I happen to wait for every Sunday evening because of this show." 

It also said, "As there is a Sunday every week, I started to feel the need for the next morning. Thank you." 
Kim Seon HoKim Seon Ho silently stared at the letter for a while, then he suddenly began to cry. 

It seemed like he was very touched by the fan's words. 

Upon watching this part of the episode, fans left comments online such as, "This warms my heart.", "It's so cute seeing him wiping his tears through his lensless glasses.", "Aww I think I'm going to cry too...!" and so on.  
Kim Seon Ho(Credit= KBS 1 Night 2 Days Season 4)

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.