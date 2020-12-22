[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Removes a Mask Attached on Kim Jong-kook's Butt Before He Goes on Stage

Actress Song Ji-hyo made sure that singer Kim Jong-kook went on stage looking perfect.On December 19, an annual awards ceremony 'SBS Entertainment Awards' took place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Seoul.On this day, Kim Jong-kook took Daesang (Grand Prize) home.When his name was announced as the winner for Daesang, Kim Jong-kook thanked everyone around him.After that, he got up and started walking towards the stage.This was when Song Ji-hyo noticed a white mask that was dangling from his butt.It seemed like Kim Jong-kook had sat over his mask on his chair, and it happened to stick to his pants.Before he got closer to the stage, Song Ji-hyo quickly ran to him and took the mask off from his butt.Then, she returned to her place and clapped her hands in glee as if nothing had occurred.Many gave Song Ji-hyo the thumb up for her fast as well as thoughtful move.(Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)