뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Removes a Mask Attached on Kim Jong-kook's Butt Before He Goes on Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Removes a Mask Attached on Kim Jong-kook's Butt Before He Goes on Stage

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Removes a Mask Attached on Kim Jong-kook's Butt Before He Goes on Stage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.22 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Removes a Mask Attached on Kim Jong-kooks Butt Before He Goes on Stage
Actress Song Ji-hyo made sure that singer Kim Jong-kook went on stage looking perfect. 

On December 19, an annual awards ceremony 'SBS Entertainment Awards' took place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Seoul. 
Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kookOn this day, Kim Jong-kook took Daesang (Grand Prize) home. 

When his name was announced as the winner for Daesang, Kim Jong-kook thanked everyone around him. 

After that, he got up and started walking towards the stage. 

This was when Song Ji-hyo noticed a white mask that was dangling from his butt. 
Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kookIt seemed like Kim Jong-kook had sat over his mask on his chair, and it happened to stick to his pants.

Before he got closer to the stage, Song Ji-hyo quickly ran to him and took the mask off from his butt. 

Then, she returned to her place and clapped her hands in glee as if nothing had occurred. 
 

Many gave Song Ji-hyo the thumb up for her fast as well as thoughtful move. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment Awards, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.