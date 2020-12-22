[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Expresses Regret for Not Being Able to Meet International Fans

Actor Hyun Bin reminisced about the time when he filmed 'Crash Landing on You' and shared thoughts on the drama's international success.On December 21, fashion magazine Esquire Korea dropped photos from their recent photo shoot and interview with Hyun Bin.During the interview, Hyun Bin talked about his drama 'Crash Landing on You' that ended in last February.Hyun Bin said, "At that time, I had a lot of worries. Since filming for the drama was pretty difficult, there were times where I actually want to skip forward in time."The actor also expressed thanks to his fans as the drama was still charting high on OTT platforms worldwide.He said, "When I receive offers from overseas, I responded with handwritten letters instead as I'm not able to physically visit them right now," sharing how much he regrets that he was unable to directly meet his international fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Although the drama achieved a groundbreaking success, Hyun Bin revealed that he has never once predicted the success of any projects he took part in.He said, "With dramas, I only get a sense after about half of the episodes have aired. The atmosphere on set reflects that as well."(Credit= Esquire Korea, tvN)(SBS Star)