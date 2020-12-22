[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Donates Her Earnings from YouTube to Girls from Low Income Families

Actress Shin Sae Kyoung donated her earnings from YouTube.On December 20, Shin Sae Kyoung's management agency Namoo Actors shared about Shin Sae Kyoung's recent good deeds.The agency shared that Shin Sae Kyoung donated her earnings from YouTube to 'Good Neighbors'.Good Neighbors is an international humanitarian development NGO founded in Korea.Her donation will go toward providing sanitary pads, mentoring services, financial aid and more to girls from low income families.This is actually the second time Shin Sae Kyoung to make donation to help girls from low income families.Shin Sae Kyoung donated her YouTube earnings to help them last year as well.Regarding her donation, Shin Sae Kyoung commented, "This year has been tough for a lot of us. But thanks to love and support from many around the world, I'm able to end the year with a grateful mind."She went on, "I hope that my donation will provide the girls the things that they truly need."Shin Sae Kyoung started running her own YouTube channel in September 2018.Currently, her YouTube channel currently has over a million subscribers.(Credit= 'sjkuksee' Instagram)(SBS Star)