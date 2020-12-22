뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Donates Her Earnings from YouTube to Girls from Low Income Families
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Donates Her Earnings from YouTube to Girls from Low Income Families

[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Donates Her Earnings from YouTube to Girls from Low Income Families

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.22 16:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyoung Donates Her Earnings from YouTube to Girls from Low Income Families
Actress Shin Sae Kyoung donated her earnings from YouTube. 

On December 20, Shin Sae Kyoung's management agency Namoo Actors shared about Shin Sae Kyoung's recent good deeds. 

The agency shared that Shin Sae Kyoung donated her earnings from YouTube to 'Good Neighbors'. 

Good Neighbors is an international humanitarian development NGO founded in Korea. 
Shin Sae KyoungHer donation will go toward providing sanitary pads, mentoring services, financial aid and more to girls from low income families. 

This is actually the second time Shin Sae Kyoung to make donation to help girls from low income families. 

Shin Sae Kyoung donated her YouTube earnings to help them last year as well. 
Shin Sae KyoungRegarding her donation, Shin Sae Kyoung commented, "This year has been tough for a lot of us. But thanks to love and support from many around the world, I'm able to end the year with a grateful mind." 

She went on, "I hope that my donation will provide the girls the things that they truly need."
Shin Sae KyoungShin Sae Kyoung started running her own YouTube channel in September 2018. 

Currently, her YouTube channel currently has over a million subscribers. 

(Credit= 'sjkuksee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.