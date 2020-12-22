[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO ROCKY Says Cha Eun-woo's Brother Shocked Him with His Handsomeness

ROCKY of K-pop boy group ASTRO described how good-looking his fellow member Cha Eun-woo's younger brother is.Recently, ROCKY went live on NAVER V LIVE and answered some fans' questions.One of the questions that he received was, "I'm dying to know how good-looking Cha Eun-woo's younger brother is. Can you tell us?"ROCKY answered, "He's the same age as I am, and I was really shocked when I saw him. You may not believe this, but his face is smaller than Cha Eun-woo's."He continued, "On top of that, he has a very handsome nose. He is really good-looking. He gives off a slightly different vibe to Cha Eun-woo though."He went on, "Cha Eun-woo is handsome, but kind of cute and pretty handsome, if you get what I mean. But his brother is handsome in a manly way."The K-pop star resumed, "Cha Eun-woo's brother honestly is so good-looking. He not only has a tiny face, but also is tall. It's unbelievable how great he looks."He added, "Something must have happened on the days when those two were born. They are both just extremely good-looking."(Credit= 'ASTRO' NAVER V LIVE, Fantagio)(SBS Star)