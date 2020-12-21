뉴스
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Reveals Her Older Sister Was Prettier & More Popular than Her Back in the Day
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.21 18:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Reveals Her Older Sister Was Prettier & More Popular than Her Back in the Day
Actress Han Ji Min shared that her older sister was better-looking and more popular than her in the past. 

On December 20 episode of MBN's television show 'House of Eat Some More' (literal translation), Han Ji Min made a guest appearance. 
Han Ji MinWhile sitting outside together, the host Kang Ho-dong mentioned Han Ji Min's family photo that recently went viral online.

Han Ji Min laughed and commented, "Ah yes, I remember some comments that said I was the ugliest in my family." 

She continued, "Well, it's actually true that my older sister was more popular than I was when we were young. She was known for her beauty." 
 
She went on, "Everybody knew her in our town. People just knew me as her younger sister. I was an unfriendly one as well." 

She laughingly added, "Whenever my sister's boyfriend called our home to ask for her, I would tell him, 'You shouldn't be calling her late at night like this.', then hang up." 
Han Ji MinThen, Han Ji Min said that she was quiet whereas her sister had an outgoing personality. 

She said, "Given her beauty, great popularity as well as social personality, a lot of people around us thought she was a perfect fit for an actress. They used to always say that my sister should become an actress." 

She resumed, "My sister never felt so comfortable in front of camera though. But I was strangely comfortable with it. So, I ended up making acting debut instead."
Han Ji Min(Credit= MBN House of Eat Some More) 

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.