[SBS Star] The Love Story of Kim So Yeon & Lee Sang Woo Resurfaces Online
Published 2020.12.21 17:41 View Count
In light of the groundbreaking success of actress Kim So Yeon's current drama 'The Penthouse: War of Life', the love story of Kim So Yeon and her husband actor Lee Sang Woo has garnered attention online.

Recently, the past interview of Lee Sang Woo talking about his wife Kim So Yeon has become a hot topic on various online communities.
Kim So Yeon, Lee Sang WooDuring the interview, Lee Sang Woo was asked how he fell in love with Kim So Yeon for the first time.

To this, Lee Sang Woo revealed, "It was when we shot a commercial together for a clothing brand. As women tend to take a longer time to get dressed, I was surprised at how she changes her clothes way faster than me."
Kim So Yeon, Lee Sang WooHe went on, "We had to change clothes over 30 times on that day. Then, I saw a scratch on her hand. Asked her why, she said that she had rushed changing her clothes because she doesn't want others to wait for her. That was the very moment that I got interested in her."

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo tied the knot in June 2017, after co-starring in a drama 'Happy Home' as a married couple.
Kim So Yeon, Lee Sang Woo(Credit= SBS, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
