[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares Why He Got Dumped by His Ex-girlfriend
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares Why He Got Dumped by His Ex-girlfriend

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares Why He Got Dumped by His Ex-girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.21 16:50
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Shares Why He Got Dumped by His Ex-girlfriend
Actor Ji Chang Wook shared what he is like when he is in a relationship. 

On December 19 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Ji Chang Wook made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Ji Chang Wook was asked what love meant to him. 

Ji Chang Wook answered, "For me, love is something that makes me happy." 
Ji Chang WookThen, he was asked what he is like when it comes to dating. 

Ji Chang Wook said, "I'm very honest about my feelings. So, I'm not good at playing hard to get." 

He continued, "I'm actually not good at asking someone out at all. I'm always too afraid that I'll get rejected." 
Ji Chang WookThe host Min Kyung-hoon asked, "You don't get dumped though, right?" 

Ji Chang Wook laughed and responded, "Of course I get dumped. There definitely were times when I got dumped in the past." 

Since everyone gasped in surprise, Ji Chang Wook explained, "As I'm dating someone, I sometimes get too attached that I start to become quite clingy." 

He went on, "I think that causes problems and makes both of us tired. Then, my relationship would eventually come to an end because of it." 
Ji Chang Wook(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers)

(SBS Star)    
