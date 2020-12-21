뉴스
[SBS Star] Yoo In Na Shares that IU Has Become a Piece of Her
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.21 15:38 View Count
Actress Yoo In Na described her friendship with her best friend K-pop artist IU. 

On December 19 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza', Yoo In Na joined as a special host.
IU and Yoo In NaDuring the show, Yoo In Na mentioned her rock-solid friendship with IU. 

Yoo In Na said, "I met IU while shooting a television show 'Heroes' in 2010. Despite our 11-year age gap, we discovered that we had many things in common." 

She continued, "I just knew at first sight that we shared the same soul. You know what though? She apparently didn't think that way when she first met me." 

She laughingly went on, "I once asked her about my first impression, and she said, 'I liked you, because you were pretty.'" 
IU and Yoo In NaThen, announcer Kim Seon-geun asked, "What does IU mean to you then?" 

Yoo In Na said, "She is like a piece of me now. She is part of my life that I can't live without." 

She resumed, "I had thought that she'll always be with me, so I never really thought about my life without her." 

She carried on, "But not too long ago, I began to think, 'What if she wasn't by my side anymore?' I came to the conclusion that I'll miss her very much." 

She added, "We probably have a long time ahead of us, but I thought I should spend more time with her when time still allows us. I want to spend more time with IU talking and hanging out, just have fun together."
IU and Yoo In Na(Credit= '현대자동차그룹(HYUNDAI)' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
