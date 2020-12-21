[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Spotted Volunteering with His Fans

Former K-pop boy group iKON's member B.I was spotted volunteering with his fans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.Recently, new photos of B.I have been circulating on various K-pop communities.The photos were of B.I distributing hundreds of coal briquettes to houses having a hard time fighting against the freezing cold.According to fans who joined B.I doing the good deeds, B.I showed up with warm drinks and roasted sweet potatoes for his fans.B.I was also spotted gladly taking photos with the fans at the volunteering site and giving out his autographs to each and every one of them.This is not the first time for B.I to reach out for those in need.Earlier this year during the initial stage of COVID-19 outbreak, B.I donated face masks and shoes to childcare facilities.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)