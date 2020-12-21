뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Spotted Volunteering with His Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Spotted Volunteering with His Fans

[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Spotted Volunteering with His Fans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.21 15:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former iKON B.I Spotted Volunteering with His Fans
Former K-pop boy group iKON's member B.I was spotted volunteering with his fans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, new photos of B.I have been circulating on various K-pop communities.
B.IThe photos were of B.I distributing hundreds of coal briquettes to houses having a hard time fighting against the freezing cold.

According to fans who joined B.I doing the good deeds, B.I showed up with warm drinks and roasted sweet potatoes for his fans.
B.I B.IB.I was also spotted gladly taking photos with the fans at the volunteering site and giving out his autographs to each and every one of them.
B.IThis is not the first time for B.I to reach out for those in need.

Earlier this year during the initial stage of COVID-19 outbreak, B.I donated face masks and shoes to childcare facilities.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.