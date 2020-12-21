뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Min Seok Shares EXO XIUMIN Could Not Even Look at Him Properly in the Army
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.21
Actor Kim Min Seok shared why XIUMIN of K-pop boy group EXO could not even look at him properly in the military. 

On December 19 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Kim Min Seok made a guest appearance. 
Kim Min SeokDuring the talk, Kim Min Seok talked about his military life. 

Kim Min Seok said, "I spent a lot of my military life with other celebrities, because I was in the military musical." 

He continued, "I was in the musical with Ji Chang Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Kim Sung Kyu of INFINITE, Jo Kwon of 2AM and many more." 

Then, the host HeeChul asked, "Oh, wasn't XIUMIN also part of the cast for the musical?" 
Kim Min SeokKim Min Seok said with a playful smile, "Yes, he was. He joined the military after me, so he couldn't even look at me properly while there." 

HeeChul responded, "But you guys have the same name, don't you? XIUMIN's real name is Kim Min Seok as well. Did anyone get confused at all?" 

Kim Min Seok laughed and answered, "Well, we had a different number of stars. His rank was lower than mine. So, no. Nobody got confused." 
Kim Min Seok(Credit= ROK Army, 'samuliesword' Instagram)

(SBS Star)      
