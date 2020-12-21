뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN States His Love for Kim Tae-hee Will Last Forever
뉴스

[SBS Star] RAIN States His Love for Kim Tae-hee Will Last Forever

[SBS Star] RAIN States His Love for Kim Tae-hee Will Last Forever

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.21 11:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] RAIN States His Love for Kim Tae-hee Will Last Forever
Singer RAIN demonstrated great love for his wife actress Kim Tae-hee. 

On December 20 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', RAIN shared love for his wife and family. 
RAINDuring the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop asked RAIN a question about love. 

With curious eyes, he asked, "What is your expiration date for love?" 

RAIN smiled as if he was thinking of his wife, and answered, "There is no date like that for me. It'll last for the rest of my life." 
RAINThen, another host Seo Jang Hoon responded, "Wow. Okay, then it must be your family that you can't live without in your life. Isn't that right?"

Surprisingly, RAIN shook his head for this question. 

RAIN laughed and said, "No, it's not. I have to say that it's food.", making everyone in the studio laugh. 
RAINRAIN and Kim Tae-hee married each other in January 2017. 

The couple have two daughters, who were born in October 2017 and September 2019.

(Credit= Coupang, SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star)   
