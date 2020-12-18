뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Disses SM Entertainment Through Her Instagram?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Disses SM Entertainment Through Her Instagram?

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Disses SM Entertainment Through Her Instagram?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.18 18:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation Taeyeon Disses SM Entertainment Through Her Instagram?
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was spotted dissing her management agency SM Entertainment. 

On December 16, Taeyeon updated her Instagram with a new video. 

The video was made by her fan that compiled the songs in her new mini album 'What Do I Call You' in about a minute. 

The highlight medley of the songs was played while cover photos for the album rolled in the background. 
 

Along with this video, Taeyeon wrote, "Thank you, SONE (the name of Girls' Generation)! ㅅㅇㅂㄷㄴㄴ." 

"ㅅㅇㅂㄷㄴㄴ." certainly were not proper words; they were only initial consonants of each sound. 

So, many started guessing what they stood for, and one fan left, "You are doing a better job than SM." in the comment section. 
TaeyeonJust as when many started thinking that may be the answer, Taeyeon came along and pinned the comment as if she was indirectly telling everybody that was what she wanted to say.  

Whether Taeyeon actually meant, "You are doing a better than SM." or not, it is not hard to laugh about this whole occasion. 

(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.