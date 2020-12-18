[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Disses SM Entertainment Through Her Instagram?

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was spotted dissing her management agency SM Entertainment.On December 16, Taeyeon updated her Instagram with a new video.The video was made by her fan that compiled the songs in her new mini album 'What Do I Call You' in about a minute.The highlight medley of the songs was played while cover photos for the album rolled in the background.Along with this video, Taeyeon wrote, "Thank you, SONE (the name of Girls' Generation)! ㅅㅇㅂㄷㄴㄴ.""ㅅㅇㅂㄷㄴㄴ." certainly were not proper words; they were only initial consonants of each sound.So, many started guessing what they stood for, and one fan left, "You are doing a better job than SM." in the comment section.Just as when many started thinking that may be the answer, Taeyeon came along and pinned the comment as if she was indirectly telling everybody that was what she wanted to say.Whether Taeyeon actually meant, "You are doing a better than SM." or not, it is not hard to laugh about this whole occasion.(Credit= 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)