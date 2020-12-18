[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS talked about what made him feel like a celebrity for the first time after debut.On December 18, fashion magazine Vanity Fair dropped their latest interview video with BTS.During the interview, the members of BTS talked about the highlights of their music careers.When the members saw their very first tweet written on December 17, 2012, J-HOPE asked RM, "Do you even remember who tweeted this? Was it you?"RM said that they were most likely told what to write, as they were just rookies.JUNGKOOK explained that they had to run their tweets through the entire Big Hit Entertainment before they could post anything on the group's official Twitter.JUNGKOOK added, "It felt so great and fascinating. It was like... 'Am I a celebrity now?'," recalling the time when he felt like a celebrity for the very first time.You can watch the full interview in the video below:(Credit= 'Vanity Fair' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)