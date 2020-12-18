뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.12.18 17:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS talked about what made him feel like a celebrity for the first time after debut.

On December 18, fashion magazine Vanity Fair dropped their latest interview video with BTS.
BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First Time BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First TimeDuring the interview, the members of BTS talked about the highlights of their music careers.

When the members saw their very first tweet written on December 17, 2012, J-HOPE asked RM, "Do you even remember who tweeted this? Was it you?"

RM said that they were most likely told what to write, as they were just rookies.
BTS JUNGKOOK Reveals the Moment When He Felt Like a Celebrity for the First TimeJUNGKOOK explained that they had to run their tweets through the entire Big Hit Entertainment before they could post anything on the group's official Twitter.

JUNGKOOK added, "It felt so great and fascinating. It was like... 'Am I a celebrity now?'," recalling the time when he felt like a celebrity for the very first time.

You can watch the full interview in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'Vanity Fair' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.