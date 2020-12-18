뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Thinks He Looks Too Ugly to Be on Camera?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.18 17:16
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN was seen avoiding cameras to make sure nobody sees his "ugly" face. 

Recently, one past video of BTS began to circulate online. 

The video showed another BTS member J-HOPE making a surprise visit to JIN's hotel room with a gift when they were on a concert tour. 
BTSAs J-HOPE tried to enter his room with a cameraman behind him, JIN said, "Oh no, I look terrible right now though."

Then, he kept covering his face with his hands and arms, saying that he looked too ugly. 

As J-HOPE insisted on opening his gift, and commented that he looked good, he stopped covering himself. 
BTSIt turned out he was in his pajamas, looking fully ready for bed. 

It seemed like he had removed his make-up and washed his hair, which was probably why JIN was so shy to show himself. 

But JIN did not look ugly at all; in fact, his natural look did not look too much different from when he was styled. 

After all, fans fell in love with JIN's natural beauty, and he did not have to worry a single bit on that night. 
 
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.