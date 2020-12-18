[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Is Bright & Cute According to His Elementary School Teachers?

It turned out actor Kim Seon Ho was a bright and cute student when he was in elementary school.In one of the recent episodes of KBS' television show '1 Night 2 Days', Kim Seon Ho's elementary school records were revealed.While the cast members were talking about their school life, the production team shared Kim Seon Ho's elementary school photo as well as records.As the photo was taken for admission, he looked super young with lots of baby fat on his face.He did not look too much different from how he looks now though; he had the same round big eyes and small nose.In the first record, it said, "Seon Ho is cheerful and bright. He is cute as well."There was also another one that said, "He is bright, outgoing, active, positive and polite."Upon seeing this part of the show, many of Kim Seon Ho's fans left comments such as, "Yep, he gives off such good vibes at all times.", "That's how exactly he is like today!", "He would've been my secret favorite student if I were his teacher!" and so on.(Credit= KBS 1 Night 2 Days, 'seonho__kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)