[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Young's Friend Shares Her Gratitude to the Singer for Singing at Her Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.18 13:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Tiffany Youngs Friend Shares Her Gratitude to the Singer for Singing at Her Wedding
Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was spotted singing at her friend's wedding ceremony. 

Recently, Tiffany Young's friend uploaded a video of the singer online. 

In the video, Tiffany Young were singing songs at her friend's wedding ceremony with a mask on. 

While facing the couple, Tiffany sang in total of three songs including 'Run Away', 'Best Part' and 'Once in a Lifetime'. 

Even though it may have been hard for her to sing well with the mask on, she sounded completely flawless from the beginning until the end. 
Tiffany TiffanyUnder this video, Tiffany Young's friend wrote, "A year ago, I decided the date for my wedding ceremony, and you were with me ever since." 

She continued, "From then, you helped me prepare it by taking part in every aspect of it from choosing my dress and coming with me to the photo shoot. You even counted the days until my wedding ceremony for me." 

She resumed, "You sang those songs for me just for the two of us, and they all sounded so beautiful. It honestly wasn't easy to fight back my tears." 

Lastly, she added, "Thank you for this priceless gift you gave me. I'll never forget it. Thank you, and I love you." 
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
