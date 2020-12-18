뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Says He Chased After Kim Tae-hee for a Year Before She Went Out with Him
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.18 11:18
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: RAIN Says He Chased After Kim Tae-hee for a Year Before She Went Out with Him
K-pop artist RAIN shared how hard it was to go out with his wife actress Kim Tae-hee. 

On December 17, a new video of RAIN was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 

The video showed RAIN visiting one of his lucky fans' house with television personality Jang Sung-kyu to cook for the fan and have dinner together. 
RAINWhile RAIN was in the kitchen, Jang Sung-kyu asked RAIN's fan, "Your heart must have broken into pieces when you heard about RAIN getting married." 

The fan laughingly responded, "Well, it was actually more like, 'Why is Tae-hee unnie marrying him? How did she come to love him?'" 

RAIN burst into laughter upon hearing this, and joined the conversation. 
RAINThen, he commented, "You are my fan though. Why did you think like that?" 

The fan responded, "I couldn't help it. I mean, it was Kim Tae-hee. What I wanted to know was though, who liked the other first?" 

RAIN answered, "It was me. I chased after her for like a year." 

He explained, "I asked her to go out with me, but it took about a year for her to say yes to that. Our love was completely one-way for a year or so." 
 

RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017, and have two daughters. 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)   
