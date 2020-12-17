뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Playfully Says He Felt like He Became a Singer While Filming His New MV
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.17 18:08
Singer Lee Seung Gi revealed how he felt about filming a music video for the first time in a long time. 

On December 17, Lee Seung Gi held a press conference for his new album 'The Project', which was released for the first time since 2015. 
Lee Seung GiDuring the press conference, Lee Seung Gi shared why he chose 'I will' as the title track. 

Lee Seung Gi said, "I'm sure many people awaited for my comeback as a singer, but there were also certainly a great number of people who didn't even know that I'm a singer." 

He continued, "I thought 'I will' was the most appropriate song to let them know that my new album has come out. I also thought it was a very catchy song that allowed me to well-show my singing skills." 
Lee Seung GiThen, Lee Seung Gi talked about filming a music video for 'I will'. 

The singer said, "It was the first time for me to film a music video in five years. It gave me a thrill. My heart raced fast in excitement during the shooting." 

He went on, "I almost got the same feeling as the feeling I had when I was shooting my debut track 'Because You're My Girl'." 

He laughingly added, "Since it has been so long since I shot a music video, I almost felt like I had just become a singer." 
Lee Seung Gi(Credit= HOOK Entertainment, '1theK (원더케이)' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
