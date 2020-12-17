[SBS Star] The Minions' Official Twitter Reacts to BTS JIMIN's Recent Outfit

The official Twitter account of 'Despicable Me' Minions reacted to a recent photo of K-pop boy group BTS JIMIN dressed up like a minion.In recent episode of BTS' online variety show 'Run! BTS', JIMIN wore a Minion-like outfit with a striped yellow T-shirt and denim overalls.In response, Minions' official Twitter retweeted JIMIN's photos with yellow heart and lollipop emojis.The production company of 'Despicable Me', Illumination Studios, even claimed that JIMIN was similar to the minion named 'Bob'.Bob is described as a minion who finds love in anything and everything, just like JIMIN himself.Fans commented, "JIMIN really is Bob! I can't.", "This is so adorable.", "These tweets truly made my day.", and more.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, Illumination Studios, Twitter)(SBS Star)