[SBS Star] Fans Discover Why aespa NINGNING Wears Unwinter-like Clothes in the Freezing Cold

A mystery behind K-pop girl group aespa's member NINGNING wearing unwinter-like clothes in the freezing cold has been solved.After aespa made debut last month, Korea has become colder and colder.Currently, the lowest temperature in Seoul is around -10℃ (14℉).Despite the temperature continuously going down, NINGNING's personal outfits showed no different to November.She certainly did not look too warm in her clothes.As fans began to wonder whether she was not feeling cold, they found out why she may actually be fine after all.It turned out NINGNING was from Harbin, China, which is a city famed as the 'Ice City'.Known for long and cold winters, the average monthly temperature is from -25℃ (-13℉) to 3℃ (37.4℉) during winter, with the lowest temperature in a year being about -30℃ (-22℉).After discovering this, fans could understand why she chose to wear the clothes that she wore.(Credit= 'cerise1023' 'NINGeneration' Twitter)(SBS Star)