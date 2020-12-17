뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Discover Why aespa NINGNING Wears Unwinter-like Clothes in the Freezing Cold
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Fans Discover Why aespa NINGNING Wears Unwinter-like Clothes in the Freezing Cold

[SBS Star] Fans Discover Why aespa NINGNING Wears Unwinter-like Clothes in the Freezing Cold

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.17 17:13 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Discover Why aespa NINGNING Wears Unwinter-like Clothes in the Freezing Cold
A mystery behind K-pop girl group aespa's member NINGNING wearing unwinter-like clothes in the freezing cold has been solved.  

After aespa made debut last month, Korea has become colder and colder. 

Currently, the lowest temperature in Seoul is around -10℃ (14℉). 
NINGNINGDespite the temperature continuously going down, NINGNING's personal outfits showed no different to November. 

She certainly did not look too warm in her clothes. 
NINGNINGAs fans began to wonder whether she was not feeling cold, they found out why she may actually be fine after all. 

It turned out NINGNING was from Harbin, China, which is a city famed as the 'Ice City'. 

Known for long and cold winters, the average monthly temperature is from -25℃ (-13℉) to 3℃ (37.4℉) during winter, with the lowest temperature in a year being about -30℃ (-22℉).
NINGNINGAfter discovering this, fans could understand why she chose to wear the clothes that she wore. 

(Credit= 'cerise1023' 'NINGeneration' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.