뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Says No to Taking Selfies with Kim Seon Ho; So This Is What He Did
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Says No to Taking Selfies with Kim Seon Ho; So This Is What He Did

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Says No to Taking Selfies with Kim Seon Ho; So This Is What He Did

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.17 16:00 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Says No to Taking Selfies with Kim Seon Ho; So This Is What He Did
Actor Kim Seon Ho was spotted taking selfies with an invisible fan. 

Recently, past videos and photos of Kim Seon Ho started going around online. 
Kim Seon HoIn the videos, one fan of Kim Seon Ho gave him her phone and asked if he could take some selfies. 

Upon receiving her phone, Kim Seon Ho asked her if she could take selfies with him. 

As she said no, Kim Seon Ho said, "Why not? You look nice today. You look perfect from your sneakers to your coat." 

Then, he commented with a laugh, "Fine, I guess you are not buying it."
 
As soon as he said this, Kim Seon Ho took a few steps back and started taking selfies. 

What was interesting about it was that Kim Seon Ho put his arm in the air as if he was putting his arm around an invisible fan.
 
He took four different selfies on this day, and they were all shared online later on. 

In the photos, Kim Seon Ho looked super happy with his "fan", and everyone is laughing so hard after seeing these videos and photos. 
Kim Seon Ho(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.