[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan Says No to Taking Selfies with Kim Seon Ho; So This Is What He Did

아 미친ㅠ 팬한테 사진 같이 찍자고 꼬시는 김선호ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 운동화부터 코트까지 이쁘다고 칭찬했는데도 싫다니까 "안넘어오는군~" 뭔데��‍♀️��‍♀️��‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Yc26qBcwhB — �� (@ksh_may8) December 17, 2020

결국 혼자 찍으면서 팬이랑 같이 찍는 척하는 김선호 영상도 있오ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/szorDxG8oy — �� (@ksh_may8) December 17, 2020

Actor Kim Seon Ho was spotted taking selfies with an invisible fan.Recently, past videos and photos of Kim Seon Ho started going around online.In the videos, one fan of Kim Seon Ho gave him her phone and asked if he could take some selfies.Upon receiving her phone, Kim Seon Ho asked her if she could take selfies with him.As she said no, Kim Seon Ho said, "Why not? You look nice today. You look perfect from your sneakers to your coat."Then, he commented with a laugh, "Fine, I guess you are not buying it."As soon as he said this, Kim Seon Ho took a few steps back and started taking selfies.What was interesting about it was that Kim Seon Ho put his arm in the air as if he was putting his arm around an invisible fan.He took four different selfies on this day, and they were all shared online later on.In the photos, Kim Seon Ho looked super happy with his "fan", and everyone is laughing so hard after seeing these videos and photos.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)