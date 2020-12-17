뉴스
[SBS Star] SUNMI Leaves a Message to Fans Following Her Confession About Personality Disorder
Published 2020.12.17 15:49
Singer SUNMI left a heartfelt message to her fans to reassure them that she is okay after confessing about her borderline personality disorder.

On December 16 episode of Mnet's new reality show 'Running Girls', SUNMI tearfully made a confession that she once suffered from borderline personality disorder.
[스브스타] '경계선 인격장애 고백' 선미, 걱정하는 팬들 위해 밝힌 근황Borderline personality disorder refers to a serious mental illness characterized by instability in moods, impaired interpersonal relationships, insecurity, and more.

Then on December 17, SUNMI took to her official Weverse fan community to express her sincere gratitude for her fans through a message.

[스브스타] '경계선 인격장애 고백' 선미, 걱정하는 팬들 위해 밝힌 근황SUNMI wrote, "I worried you might be concerned! I became a lot healthier. To be honest, I confessed to my MIYANE (SUNMI's official fan club) first, but you guys all didn't mention it. But I really was able to talk about it because I really felt like I had covercome it."

She continued, "Thank you MIYANE, for watching over me in my journey to overcome and walking along with me one step at a time so I can take a step forward from the situation. You guys are the only reason I could get through all this."

SUNMI revealed that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder five years ago, and said she has gotten much better after receiving treatment and medication.

(Credit= Weverse, Mnet)

(SBS Star) 
