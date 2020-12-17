[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Surprises Everyone with How Many Songs Super Junior Has Released So Far

K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed the number of songs the group has released so far.On December 16 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Weekly Idol', Super Junior made a guest appearance.In this episode, Super Junior was seen trying Weekly Idol's iconic 'Random Play Dance'.As Super Junior has never succeeded in 'Random Play Dance' in the past, each member swore to put their best effort into it.In prior to 'Random Play Dance', LeeTeuk said, "But you should know that we've released around 500 songs so far."He continued, "If you include all the unit and solo songs in 'Random Play Dance', we would be here all night."Then, the host Hwang Kwang Hee responded, "Don't worry, we're only going to play Super Junior's hit songs, because we really would like you guys to succeed."All the members of Super Junior commented, "Why do I feel so nervous right now? I feel like I'm at backstage right before our concert or something."Although they were spotted dancing awkwardly or incorrectly during 'Random Play Dance', Hwang Kwang Hee gave them a pass.But Super Junior did not think they passed, they said, "Let's be honest. We failed. We'll really succeed the next time we are here for our 20th debut anniversary."Debuted in November 2005, Super Junior is one of the long-lasting K-pop boy groups out there.(Credit= MBC every1 Weekly Idol)(SBS Star)