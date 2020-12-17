뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SUNMI Talks About HANI Kindly Sharing a Padded Coat with Her When They Were Not Close
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] SUNMI Talks About HANI Kindly Sharing a Padded Coat with Her When They Were Not Close

[SBS Star] SUNMI Talks About HANI Kindly Sharing a Padded Coat with Her When They Were Not Close

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.17 11:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SUNMI Talks About HANI Kindly Sharing a Padded Coat with Her When They Were Not Close
K-pop artist SUNMI mentioned the time when girl group EXID's member HANI kindly shared a padded coat with her in the cold. 

On December 16 episode of Mnet's television show 'Running Girls', SUNMI and HANI were seen having a conversation before bed. 
SUNMI and HANISUNMI started off the conversation by asking HANI, "So, we've finally met properly and spent some time together. Am I how you expected me to be?" 

HANI thought for a while, then answered, "I'm slightly careful. This doesn't mean anything like, 'I feel uncomfortable with you.' Please don't get me wrong." 

She continued, "What that means is that I want to slowly get to know you better. You have much more experience in this industry than I do, so I feel like there are lots of things I can learn from you." 

She added, "We've bumped into each other a lot in the past, but never really had a chance to actually become close, you know." 
SUNMI and HANIThen, SUNMI commented, "When I first met you, it was a freezing cold day. I was shivering in the cold in a thin clothing at that time." 

She resumed, "I remember you coming up to me and sharing your padded coat with me. We weren't friends or anything then. I still feel grateful for that." 

She went on, "Having said that, I have a feeling that we would have eventually become friends wherever we met." 
SUNMI and HANIBack in November 2017, HANI was spotted giving a hug to SUNMI with her padded coat at the end of '2017 DREAM CONCERT in Pyeongchang'. 

(Credit= Mnet Running Girls, 'Sleeppage' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.