[SBS Star] SUNMI Talks About HANI Kindly Sharing a Padded Coat with Her When They Were Not Close

K-pop artist SUNMI mentioned the time when girl group EXID's member HANI kindly shared a padded coat with her in the cold.On December 16 episode of Mnet's television show 'Running Girls', SUNMI and HANI were seen having a conversation before bed.SUNMI started off the conversation by asking HANI, "So, we've finally met properly and spent some time together. Am I how you expected me to be?"HANI thought for a while, then answered, "I'm slightly careful. This doesn't mean anything like, 'I feel uncomfortable with you.' Please don't get me wrong."She continued, "What that means is that I want to slowly get to know you better. You have much more experience in this industry than I do, so I feel like there are lots of things I can learn from you."She added, "We've bumped into each other a lot in the past, but never really had a chance to actually become close, you know."Then, SUNMI commented, "When I first met you, it was a freezing cold day. I was shivering in the cold in a thin clothing at that time."She resumed, "I remember you coming up to me and sharing your padded coat with me. We weren't friends or anything then. I still feel grateful for that."She went on, "Having said that, I have a feeling that we would have eventually become friends wherever we met."Back in November 2017, HANI was spotted giving a hug to SUNMI with her padded coat at the end of '2017 DREAM CONCERT in Pyeongchang'.(Credit= Mnet Running Girls, 'Sleeppage' YouTube)(SBS Star)