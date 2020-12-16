[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Receives Her Very First Snack Truck from ROSE

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO expressed her sincere gratitude to her fellow member ROSÉ for sending her a snack truck.On December 16, JISOO uploaded some new photos on her Instagram.The photos were of JISOO smiling in front of a snack truck sent by ROSÉ.On the snack truck, it said, "Everyone, please take good care of my JISOO! Wishing for 'Snowdrop' to succeed!"There was also a large panel that had a message, "I hope you can get energy just by looking at our pretty JISOO. Give lots of love to her character 'Young-cho'! From ROSÉ."In the caption, JISOO wrote, "I received my first-ever snack truck! And it is from ROSÉ! Love you!"Not long after JISOO updated her Instagram with this post, ROSÉ left a comment under it.ROSÉ wrote, "I love 'Young-cho'." with a red heart emoji.'Snowdrop' is expected to be unveiled on JTBC next year.(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' Instagram)(SBS Star)