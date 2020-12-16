뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Receives Her Very First Snack Truck from ROSE
Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.16 18:09 View Count
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO expressed her sincere gratitude to her fellow member ROSÉ for sending her a snack truck. 

On December 16, JISOO uploaded some new photos on her Instagram. 
JISOOThe photos were of JISOO smiling in front of a snack truck sent by ROSÉ.  

On the snack truck, it said, "Everyone, please take good care of my JISOO! Wishing for 'Snowdrop' to succeed!" 

There was also a large panel that had a message, "I hope you can get energy just by looking at our pretty JISOO. Give lots of love to her character 'Young-cho'! From ROSÉ." 
JISOOIn the caption, JISOO wrote, "I received my first-ever snack truck! And it is from ROSÉ! Love you!" 

Not long after JISOO updated her Instagram with this post, ROSÉ left a comment under it. 

ROSÉ wrote, "I love 'Young-cho'." with a red heart emoji. 
JISOO'Snowdrop' is expected to be unveiled on JTBC next year. 

(Credit= 'sooyaaa__' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
