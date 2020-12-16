[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Shares Whether She Is Happy with Her Hectic Life

K-pop artist IU shared whether she is happy with her life at the moment.On December 14, a video of IU and her younger brother Lee Jong-hoon's conversation was uploaded on YouTube.During their conversation, Lee Jong-hoon worryingly commented, "I think you are a very strong person, but sometimes I worry about you."He continued, "You work too hard, and I wonder if you are satisfied and happy with your life right now. What is your definition of happiness?"IU thought for a while, then answered, "I'm happy as long as nothing happens. If there are no things that make me sad or upset, then I'm happy."She continued, "It's never easy to answer questions about happiness, because I feel like if I say that I'm happy, I shouldn't look sad or tired anywhere I go next."She went on, "So, I don't tend to say that I'm happy to people I don't know. It's all to avoid any misunderstandings."The K-pop star resumed, "There are definitely days when I feel down or exhausted. But that doesn't make me an unhappy person."She added, "I like, and value myself. I can say that I'm looking forward to the future as myself, so I guess I can say that I'm currently happy."Debuted in 2008 with a track 'Mia', IU quickly became one of the most renowned female soloists in Korea.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)