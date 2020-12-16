뉴스
[SBS Star] "He Was Dancing like Crazy at that Time" VIXX RAVI Shares How He Became Close to EXO KAI
뉴스

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.16
RAVI of K-pop boy group VIXX revealed how his friendship with KAI of another boy group EXO began. 

On December 14 episode of NAVER NOW's radio show 'Question Mark' hosted by RAVI, KAI made a guest appearance. 
RAVI and KAI's friendshipDuring the talk, RAVI shared how he became friends with KAI. 

RAVI said, "Not long after we made debut, VIXX and EXO happened to share a waiting room for a music show together. We used one side of the room, and EXO used the other side of it." 

The VIXX member resumed, "Between us, there was a divider and I could see movements through it. At that time, this one EXO member was dancing like crazy with earphones in his ears. I wondered who it was." 

He went on, "As I couldn't see who exactly it was nor know the members of EXO well, I searched EXO online and figured out that it was KAI. While I was reading about him, I discovered that he was the same age as I was." 
RAVI and KAI's friendshipHe continued, "I was like, 'I want to be friends with him. He seems pretty cool.' So, I went up to him." 

KAI commented, "Yes, I remember you came up to me then, and said to me, 'You seem cool. Can we be friends?'" 

The EXO member carried on, "We made debut around the same time, and went to the same shows and festivals a lot. I think that was the one of the reasons why we could become close that quickly." 

He added, "If it wasn't for RAVI, I probably wouldn't have any celebrity friends. I'm a very shy person, so..."

RAVI playfully responded, "I can't say no to that, because it is true. He really doesn't have many celebrity friends." 

KAI laughed and said, "Exactly. I'm thankful for RAVI for approaching me first and being my friend." 
RAVI and KAI's friendshipRAVI and KAI are known to be best friends along with TAEMIN of boy group SHINee, JIMIN of boy group BTS, Ha Sung Woon and Kim Timoteo of HOTSHOT and non-celebrity friend Kwon-ho.

(Credit= 'ravithecrackkidz' Instagram, NAVER NOW Question Mark) 

(SBS Star)   
