[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Going "Aww" Over the Way JIMIN Tries to Protect His Lollipop from Rain

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN is making fans smile with his adorable behavior.In the most recent episode of BTS' show 'Run BTS!', JIMIN was seen having a big and colorful lollipop.He was spotted enjoying the lollipop in every scene that he almost seemed glued to it.At one point during the shooting, the members had to go out and move to another building.At that time, it was raining outside―they did not need an umbrella, as it was only drizzling.When JIMIN stepped out, the first thing he did was to put his hand over the lollipop in his hand.By doing that, JIMIN made sure his lollipop did not get wet by the rain.Upon seeing this part of the episode, fans could not stop screaming over his cuteness.They left comments such as, "I was like, 'What is he doing?' at first. After realizing what he was doing, my heart started beating so fast.", "Aww JIMIN protecting his lollipop! How cute is this?!", "Why are you so cute like that, Chimchim?" and so on.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)