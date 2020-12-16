[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Shares How He Feels About His Sudden Skyrocketing Popularity

Actor Kim Seon Ho revealed how he feels about his soaring popularity.On December 16, news outlet Ilgan Sports shared an interview of Kim Seon Ho online.During the interview, Kim Seon Ho was asked his thoughts and feelings of being the current talk of the town.Kim Seon Ho said, "To be honest, I don't know if I deserve that much love. It's all thanks to being in such great projects."The actor continued, "As I'm busy working like I always have, my life doesn't feel toomuch different from the life that I had before all this."He went on, "But more people definitely recognize me when I walk down the streets now. I also find it cool that the number of followers increased that much only in the last couple of months."He laughingly resumed, "Oh, I filmed some commercials recently. That was amazing, because I never expected me to be in commercials."He added, "I believe each and every one of this is a result of fans' love and support. I feel so grateful for my fans. Thank you."Kim Seon Ho kicked off his career as a theater actor in 2009, and made small screen debut with KBS' drama 'Manager Kim' in 2017.His character 'Han Ji-pyeong' in tvN's drama 'Start-up' that ended in the beginning of the month was immensely loved around the world.(Credit= 'seonho__kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)