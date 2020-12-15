[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Talks About Hustling to Reach Her Goal for the Last 10 Years

JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK talked about working hard for her goal.On December 15, fashion magazine ELLE shared JISOO's recent interview online.During the interview, JISOO talked about her life in the K-pop world.JISOO said, "I know it's only been like four years since I made debut, but I spent like six years as a trainee to become a K-pop star. For those 10 years, I worked really hard for the same goal."She continued, "As I was filming our documentary 'Light Up the Sky', I was able to look back on myself. It was a great opportunity to find out what sort of dreams and goals I had then."She went on, "I know the journey to my goal isn't always going to be easy, but am not afraid to face any challenges on the way if they are to be faced to reach my goal."Currently, BLACKPINK is busy preparing for the group's first online live concert 'YG PALM STAGE - 2020 BLACKPINK : THE SHOW'.'YG PALM STAGE - 2020 BLACKPINK : THE SHOW' is scheduled to take place on December 27 at 2PM KST.(Credit= ELLE)(SBS Star)