[SBS Star] Koreans Name the Celebrities They Wish to Meet on Christmas

TV personality Yu Jae Seok, actor Gong Yoo, and singer/actress IU were picked as top three celebrities who Korean citizens want to meet on Christmas day.Recently, ratings survey company TNMS asked Koreans over the age of 20 to share which celebrity they would like to meet as a surprise Christmas gift this year.The online survey took place on December 10 to 11, and a total of 2,900 people with 580 in each age group took part in the survey.The overall result showed Yu Jae Seok as the first, with Gong Yoo as the second, and IU as the third.Trot singer Lim Young Woong and K-pop boy group BTS listed as the fourth and fifth, respectively.There were also different first place winners for each age group.People in their 20s voted actor Kim Seon Ho and singer IU for the first place.IU was the most popular celebrity among people in their 30s, Gong Yoo among 40s, Lim Young Woong among 50s, and trot singer Na Hoon-a among people over 60.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SALT Entertainment, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)