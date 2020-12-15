[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment

On December 10, Hyelim joined 'Café Bora'―a show by one YouTube channel.
During the show, Hyelim gave her sincere advice to youngsters struggling hard to make a choice about the path of their career.
After giving advice, Hyelim gave hope to them by talking about her own experience.
Hyelim said, "I was a trainee for three years, and was a member of Wonder Girls for 10 years. After leaving JYP Entertainment where I spent about 13 years of my life, I felt completely lost."
She continued, "I was anxious and had no idea I should do next. That's how I came to find my new path; studying. So, I decided to go to university."
Then, Hyelim revealed that she taught English to elementary school students at an after-school academy, and even gave private lessons to some.
Hyelim said, "I thought if I start to consciously question me doing this, thinking I was a star and this wasn't the kind of thing I should be doing, I thought I would regret it later."
She went on, "I kept reminding myself that it's better to make a mistake than regret about not doing anything in the future, and kept doing all the things that I wanted to try."
She added, "Better an oops than a what if. These words were the ones that kept me going. I hope you don't give up on anything that you want to do too."
(Credit= '보라다방' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)
(SBS Star)