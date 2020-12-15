뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.15 17:17 Updated 2020.12.15 17:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared how much she struggled after leaving the group and JYP Entertainment. 

On December 10, Hyelim joined 'Café Bora'―a show by one YouTube channel. 
HyelimDuring the show, Hyelim gave her sincere advice to youngsters struggling hard to make a choice about the path of their career. 

After giving advice, Hyelim gave hope to them by talking about her own experience. 

Hyelim said, "I was a trainee for three years, and was a member of Wonder Girls for 10 years. After leaving JYP Entertainment where I spent about 13 years of my life, I felt completely lost." 

She continued, "I was anxious and had no idea I should do next. That's how I came to find my new path; studying. So, I decided to go to university."
HyelimThen, Hyelim revealed that she taught English to elementary school students at an after-school academy, and even gave private lessons to some. 

Hyelim said, "I thought if I start to consciously question me doing this, thinking I was a star and this wasn't the kind of thing I should be doing, I thought I would regret it later." 

She went on, "I kept reminding myself that it's better to make a mistake than regret about not doing anything in the future, and kept doing all the things that I wanted to try." 

She added, "Better an oops than a what if. These words were the ones that kept me going. I hope you don't give up on anything that you want to do too." 
 

(Credit= '보라다방' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.