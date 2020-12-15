[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hyelim Shares How Lost She Felt After Leaving Wonder Girls & JYP Entertainment

Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls shared how much she struggled after leaving the group and JYP Entertainment.On December 10, Hyelim joined 'Café Bora'―a show by one YouTube channel.During the show, Hyelim gave her sincere advice to youngsters struggling hard to make a choice about the path of their career.After giving advice, Hyelim gave hope to them by talking about her own experience.Hyelim said, "I was a trainee for three years, and was a member of Wonder Girls for 10 years. After leaving JYP Entertainment where I spent about 13 years of my life, I felt completely lost."She continued, "I was anxious and had no idea I should do next. That's how I came to find my new path; studying. So, I decided to go to university."Then, Hyelim revealed that she taught English to elementary school students at an after-school academy, and even gave private lessons to some.Hyelim said, "I thought if I start to consciously question me doing this, thinking I was a star and this wasn't the kind of thing I should be doing, I thought I would regret it later."She went on, "I kept reminding myself that it's better to make a mistake than regret about not doing anything in the future, and kept doing all the things that I wanted to try."She added, "Better an oops than a what if. These words were the ones that kept me going. I hope you don't give up on anything that you want to do too."(Credit= '보라다방' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)