[SBS Star] Ex-ToppDogg Kang Hyun-ho Says He Struggled Hard Due to the Way His Fellow Members Treated Him

Trot singer Kang Hyun-ho shared that his fellow members gave him an extremely hard time when he was part of K-pop boy group ToggDogg.On December 11, Kang Hyun-ho's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel.During the interview, Kang Hyun-ho was asked what it was like promoting as a member of ToppDogg.Kang Hyun-ho said, "When I first made debut, it all felt like my dreams had come true. But my fellow members and I quickly grew apart to the point I felt like a total outcast there."He continued, "What I thought was that if one of us was doing well out there, that was good for all of us in the end. That thought was the problem though."He went on, "I started getting some attention from the public, and the guys began to give me the cold shoulder. They didn't talk to me at all. It happened in the blink of an eye. I didn't expect that sort of response at all."He resumed, "I was always alone during recording and filming. I also ate by myself. I think our company later separated us in order to prevent any trouble. I felt really left out."Kang Hyun-ho said he continued to perform for his fans despite that, but had to leave the group in the end.Kang Hyun-ho commented, "One day, my fellow members voted on whether I should leave the group. They raised their hands right in front of me. That was the worst thing ever."He carried on, "On the day I returned home, I think I was mentally very vulnerable. I tried to jump out the window of our apartment. My dad stopped me from it."He added, "As we both used every means of our power, my clothes got all ripped off at that time. Looking back, I feel terrible that I hurt my dad's feelings like that. It was so stupid of me."Kang Hyun-ho debuted as 'Seogoong' of ToppDogg in October 2013, and left the group in January 2015.Following his leave, he turned solo and began his career as a trot singer.(Credit= 'KPOP IDOL OLYMPIC' YouTube, HUNUS Entertainment)(SBS Star)