뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ex-ToppDogg Kang Hyun-ho Says He Struggled Hard Due to the Way His Fellow Members Treated Him
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Ex-ToppDogg Kang Hyun-ho Says He Struggled Hard Due to the Way His Fellow Members Treated Him

[SBS Star] Ex-ToppDogg Kang Hyun-ho Says He Struggled Hard Due to the Way His Fellow Members Treated Him

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.15 16:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ex-ToppDogg Kang Hyun-ho Says He Struggled Hard Due to the Way His Fellow Members Treated Him
Trot singer Kang Hyun-ho shared that his fellow members gave him an extremely hard time when he was part of K-pop boy group ToggDogg. 

On December 11, Kang Hyun-ho's interview was uploaded on one YouTube channel. 
Kang Hyun-hoDuring the interview, Kang Hyun-ho was asked what it was like promoting as a member of ToppDogg. 

Kang Hyun-ho said, "When I first made debut, it all felt like my dreams had come true. But my fellow members and I quickly grew apart to the point I felt like a total outcast there."

He continued, "What I thought was that if one of us was doing well out there, that was good for all of us in the end. That thought was the problem though." 
 
He went on, "I started getting some attention from the public, and the guys began to give me the cold shoulder. They didn't talk to me at all. It happened in the blink of an eye. I didn't expect that sort of response at all."

He resumed, "I was always alone during recording and filming. I also ate by myself. I think our company later separated us in order to prevent any trouble. I felt really left out." 
Kang Hyun-hoKang Hyun-ho said he continued to perform for his fans despite that, but had to leave the group in the end.  

Kang Hyun-ho commented, "One day, my fellow members voted on whether I should leave the group. They raised their hands right in front of me. That was the worst thing ever."

He carried on, "On the day I returned home, I think I was mentally very vulnerable. I tried to jump out the window of our apartment. My dad stopped me from it."

He added, "As we both used every means of our power, my clothes got all ripped off at that time. Looking back, I feel terrible that I hurt my dad's feelings like that. It was so stupid of me." 
 

Kang Hyun-ho debuted as 'Seogoong' of ToppDogg in October 2013, and left the group in January 2015. 

Following his leave, he turned solo and began his career as a trot singer. 

(Credit= 'KPOP IDOL OLYMPIC' YouTube, HUNUS Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.