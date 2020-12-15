뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Her Younger Brother Once Again Prove They Are True Siblings
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Her Younger Brother Once Again Prove They Are True Siblings

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Her Younger Brother Once Again Prove They Are True Siblings

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.15 13:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Her Younger Brother Once Again Prove They Are True Siblings
K-pop artist IU and her younger brother share how their conversation go when they are not together. 

On December 14, a video of IU and her younger brother Lee Jong-hoon's talk was uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel. 
IUDuring their talk, Lee Jong-hoon said, "So, I heard that our text conversation that you uploaded online had gone viral in the past." 

IU said, "Yes, it certainly had. It was because you didn't answer any of my questions until I went, 'I'm not going to give you any money anymore." 

She laughingly continued, "But we don't text like that anymore, don't we? I guess it's more like we no longer exchange texts with one another."
IULee Jong-hoon commented, "Well, I never understood why we had to text. It's always better to just talk in person. I'm just not a huge fan of texting." 

He went on, "These days though when we do text, I text with more sincerity, don't I?" 

IU responded, "I honestly don't get you. When I see that you haven't read my texts, I get annoyed. It irritates me."  
 

IU and Lee Jong-hoon are four years apart, and known to have a distance relationship and be very careless about each other. 

(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.