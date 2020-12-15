[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU & Her Younger Brother Once Again Prove They Are True Siblings

K-pop artist IU and her younger brother share how their conversation go when they are not together.On December 14, a video of IU and her younger brother Lee Jong-hoon's talk was uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel.During their talk, Lee Jong-hoon said, "So, I heard that our text conversation that you uploaded online had gone viral in the past."IU said, "Yes, it certainly had. It was because you didn't answer any of my questions until I went, 'I'm not going to give you any money anymore."She laughingly continued, "But we don't text like that anymore, don't we? I guess it's more like we no longer exchange texts with one another."Lee Jong-hoon commented, "Well, I never understood why we had to text. It's always better to just talk in person. I'm just not a huge fan of texting."He went on, "These days though when we do text, I text with more sincerity, don't I?"IU responded, "I honestly don't get you. When I see that you haven't read my texts, I get annoyed. It irritates me."IU and Lee Jong-hoon are four years apart, and known to have a distance relationship and be very careless about each other.(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)