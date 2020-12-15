[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares His Hectic Life in 20s Led to Him to Feel Extremely Exhausted in 30s

WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that he experienced burnout after entering his 30s.On December 13 episode of MBN's television show 'House of Have Some More' (literal translation), the members of 2PM joined the show.While the cast and guests were sitting around, they began to talk about complications in their lives.First, WOOYOUNG said, "When I was in my 20s, I was so busy. All I did was to work, work and work. We were the first K-pop group to blend acrobatic moves with dance."He continued, "We literally had to throw ourselves into the air all the time. And I lived in a very competitive world. I think all those things gradually took a lot of energy away from me."He carried on, "One day after turning 30, I wondered why dancing was not fun for me anymore as well as why I was not practicing dance. It all went downhill from then; I experienced burnout."He added with teary eyes, "I even thought to myself, 'Why am I living? Is there a point of living?' I just lost passion for everything."Then, WOOYOUNG said that he tried everything he could to find answers to his questions.WOOYOUNG commented, "Even though I tried, nothing was getting better. Later, I decided to pack up and head to my hometown Busan."He went on, "In Busan, I watched a documentary about veteran musician Choi Baek-ho. It amazed me. I was like, 'I have to see him.' So, I arranged a meet-up with him."He resumed, "When I met him, I told him everything. He gave me such great advice that I could get back up again. He made me want to keep working hard and doing my best."Following years of training at JYP Entertainment, WOOYOUNG made debut as a member of 2PM in September 2008.(Credit= MBN House of Have Some More, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)