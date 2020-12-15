뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares His Hectic Life in 20s Led to Him to Feel Extremely Exhausted in 30s
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares His Hectic Life in 20s Led to Him to Feel Extremely Exhausted in 30s

[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares His Hectic Life in 20s Led to Him to Feel Extremely Exhausted in 30s

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.15 11:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM WOOYOUNG Shares His Hectic Life in 20s Led to Him to Feel Extremely Exhausted in 30s
WOOYOUNG of K-pop boy group 2PM shared that he experienced burnout after entering his 30s. 

On December 13 episode of MBN's television show 'House of Have Some More' (literal translation), the members of 2PM joined the show.
WOOYOUNGWhile the cast and guests were sitting around, they began to talk about complications in their lives. 

First, WOOYOUNG said, "When I was in my 20s, I was so busy. All I did was to work, work and work. We were the first K-pop group to blend acrobatic moves with dance." 

He continued, "We literally had to throw ourselves into the air all the time. And I lived in a very competitive world. I think all those things gradually took a lot of energy away from me." 

He carried on, "One day after turning 30, I wondered why dancing was not fun for me anymore as well as why I was not practicing dance. It all went downhill from then; I experienced burnout."  

He added with teary eyes, "I even thought to myself, 'Why am I living? Is there a point of living?' I just lost passion for everything." 
WOOYOUNGThen, WOOYOUNG said that he tried everything he could to find answers to his questions. 

WOOYOUNG commented, "Even though I tried, nothing was getting better. Later, I decided to pack up and head to my hometown Busan." 

He went on, "In Busan, I watched a documentary about veteran musician Choi Baek-ho. It amazed me. I was like, 'I have to see him.' So, I arranged a meet-up with him." 

He resumed, "When I met him, I told him everything. He gave me such great advice that I could get back up again. He made me want to keep working hard and doing my best." 
WOOYOUNGFollowing years of training at JYP Entertainment, WOOYOUNG made debut as a member of 2PM in September 2008. 

(Credit= MBN House of Have Some More, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.