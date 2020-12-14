[SBS Star] NU'EST JR Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Told Friends He Had No Sisters

JR of K-pop boy group NU'EST shared a thoughtful reason why he told his friends that he did not have any sisters.Recently, JR held a live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, fans asked JR about his two older sisters.JR said, "Let me tell you a funny story about my sisters. My elementary school friends know that I have two older sisters, and some of them are even very close to them."He continued, "But not all my middle school friends know about my sisters, because when I was in middle school, I never mentioned my sisters to my friends."The K-pop star resumed, "I went to a boys' school, and when they find out that you have sisters, they tend to ask if you could introduce them to your sisters. They also ask if they are pretty and stuff."He went on, "I just didn't want them to talk to me about that sort of things. I wanted to protect my sisters from them."He added, "Some of them later found out that I had sisters, and they asked me if I could set them up with them. I was like, 'No, my sisters are too beautiful for you guys.'"Upon hearing this story, fans left comments such as, "Aww! That is so sweet of him!", "I wish my brother was as thoughtful as JR.", "Wow, what an amazing brother!" and so on.(Credit= 'NU'EST' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)